3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $449,000

***Under Construction***Designed for permanent or second home living, this 1800+/- sq. ft. contemporary style home is under construction and ready for interior selections to be made. This design reflects the natural beauty of the setting with large windows and an open floor plan featuring window placement to capture the beauty of the NC Mountains and a kitchen that opens to a comfortable living area that flows to outdoor relaxing or entertaining. LFMC offersl underground services including sewer, water, power, and high-speed cable. All photos are from similar homes constructed by Black Mountain Builders. Model home located at 188 Catawba Dr. Marion can be viewed by appointment with your Realtor