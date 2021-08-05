***Under Construction***Designed for permanent or second home living, this 1630 sq. ft. home with touches of stonework, horizontal & vertical wood siding, barn wood shutters, cedar shakes and metal roof accents is under construction and ready for Interior Selections to be made. This home by Moss Creek – renowned for luxury rustic home & cabin design –reflects the natural beauty of the setting. The open floor plan features window placement to capture the beauty of the NC Mountains and a kitchen that opens to a comfortable living area that flows to outdoor relaxing or entertaining. LFMC offersl underground services including sewer, water, power, and high-speed cable. This pricing does not include a covered back porch or fireplace on back deck, only a back deck. ***A covered porch can be added for an additional cost.***
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $439,500
