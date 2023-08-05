Brand New home UNDER CONSTRUCTION in the desirable Glenwood Community. Designed for low maintenance living, Split bedroom open concept floorplan with beautiful long range mountain views. In the Small development of Mary's Estates, this is house number 4 of only 6 houses total. Nice upgrades including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, Tile baths and Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. 2 car garage and full basement for storage or additional living space. Gas logs and custom stone fireplace in the living room. Covered front porch and nice rear deck where you can sit and take in the views. Paved driveway and road. Convenient location only 3 miles from Interstate 40 and 40 minutes to Asheville or Hickory.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $419,000
