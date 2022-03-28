3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $399,900

The Lion Witch and the Wardrobe is what it feels like when you walk through the front door. You will be amazed at how much room there is and the detail the owners took restoring/remodeling while retaining as much of the original home as possible. Hand painted fireplaces, beautiful wood flooring, beadboard walls, spacious kitchen and formal dining room, large laundry/utility room, desirable primary bedroom with elegant bathroom. 2 car garage with sliding doors, with attached workshop with power, alluring back yard for outdoor entertainment/relaxing, have a cup of coffee on the covered front porch. walking distance to dining, shopping and easy commute to Asheville. Would be great property for year round living, an Airbnb or other business. Contact Lauren for details on future rezoning 828-652-3551. There is to much to list you need to see this captivating home for yourself but don't wait to long or it will be gone.