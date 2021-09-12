Step into the charm and appeal of this 1900's farm home. Centrally located minutes to Black Mtn, Old Fort and historic downtown Marion. Home features nice crown molding, pine and oak hardwood floors, honeycomb tile in the upstairs bathroom, a brick fireplace with gas logs to enjoy in the living room area, formal dining room while the kitchen offers granite countertops with a cooktop island. Must see to appreciate all the details:) The grounds feature a lovely front level yard with long range views, back yard with fenced customized rock patio and 4 bay garage. The back yard is ideal for entertaining or a great place for a pool. Minutes to Lake James for your outdoor activities. McDowell County offers hiking, biking, trails, waterfalls to enjoy. New survey on file. The driveway is to the primary residence only.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
- Updated
The use of masks and vaccines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have turned usually routine and sparsely attended local government meetings ac…
- Updated
Family, friends and colleagues said goodbye to Lt. Garrett Stuart Presnell during a memorial service at Tom Johnson Rally Park on Tuesday.
- Updated
A Marion man is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, authorities said on Wednesday.
- Updated
A Marion man charged with sex offenses involving an underaged girl in May was recently indicted by a grand jury.
- Updated
Note: This story has been updated with information from the schools received after original publication.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces a drug charge after encountering a checkpoint, authorities said on Wednesday.
- Updated
Today we note the passing of a fine McDowell County citizen. Bob Gourley died on Sept. 4, 2021 at the age of 96.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
He’s gotten statewide recognition for his doughnuts and national honors for his Apple Ugly. Now, Mr. Bob is preparing to expand his tasty food…