3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $399,000

Step into the charm and appeal of this 1900's farm home. Centrally located minutes to Black Mtn, Old Fort and historic downtown Marion. Home features nice crown molding, pine and oak hardwood floors, honeycomb tile in the upstairs bathroom, a brick fireplace with gas logs to enjoy in the living room area, formal dining room while the kitchen offers granite countertops with a cooktop island. Must see to appreciate all the details:) The grounds feature a lovely front level yard with long range views, back yard with fenced customized rock patio and 4 bay garage. The back yard is ideal for entertaining or a great place for a pool. Minutes to Lake James for your outdoor activities. McDowell County offers hiking, biking, trails, waterfalls to enjoy. New survey on file. The driveway is to the primary residence only.