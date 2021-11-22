3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $399,000

MOVE-IN READY and waiting for YOU, this beautiful and spacious home is calling! Located in the desirable Deep Woods Subdivision on the way to Lake James, it is also convenient to I-40 to Asheville/Hickory, shopping, dining, and bustling downtown Marion. Step off the freshly painted back deck and stroll right into the Pisgah National Forest!...Now that's some ACREAGE!! Inside the home, you will find 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and new vinyl plank flooring, an office/bonus room, a living room, laundry room, 2 full baths (a jetted bathtub), and a HUGE newly-carpeted bonus room w/closet and storage over the 2-car garage...giving you lots of space and lots of options! The kitchen comes with new granite countertops, new sink & faucet, and new appliances, to go with the beautiful cherry wood cabinets. New paint throughout, some original hardwood floors, and several new light fixtures. 2019 roof, 2019 garage door, and 2021 well pump. Don't hesitate....Schedule your showing today!!