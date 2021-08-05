3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $396,500

***Under Construction***Designed for permanent or second home living, this 1650 sq. ft. home with 861 sq. ft. of covered porches and decking. Touches of stonework, horizontal & vertical wood siding, barn wood shutters, cedar shakes and metal roof accents is under construction and ready for interior selections to be made. This home by Moss Creek – renowned for luxury rustic home & cabin design –reflects the natural beauty of the setting. The open floor plan features window placement to capture the beauty of the NC Mountains and a kitchen that is open to a comfortable living area that flows to outdoor relaxing or entertaining while gazing at the mountain views. Located on a flat lot, convenient to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Boone, Hiking, and many additional mountain attractions. Linville Falls Mountain Club offers all underground services including sewer, water, power, and high-speed cable. See more at LinvilleFallsMountainClub.com.