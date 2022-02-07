REMEMBER GRANDMA'S HOUSE? We Just Listed IT! COME HOME TO THIS HERITAGE FAMILY COUNTRY HOME on 10 UNRESTRICTED ACRES and only 3 miles to the Village of Little Switzerland. Room to grow in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an extra large kitchen just made for family meals. Enter from the double carport to an extra large mud-utility room. Then step into the breakfast nook with a beautiful black an chrome TODD wood cook stove. It's a Mountain tradition to have wood cook stove for back-up! The Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space, with a Jenn-Aire Cook-top and Oven. The centrally located living with fireplace and sliding doors to patio with a gorgeous mountain view. Enter the basement from inside the kitchen. The outside entrance has plenty of storage for lawn and farm equipment. There is a separate large BARN with APT/WORKSHOP/LOFT & FULL BATH that has plenty of room for equipment, tools and dry storage. A fabulous find near Little Switzerland with 10 acres! Barn cat can convey!?!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $385,000
