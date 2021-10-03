3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $384,900

Adorable Furnished Cottage w breathtaking views from both decks. Listen to the sounds of nature from this private home located in the Linville Mountain Acres Gated Community. This home comes with an additional lot for privacy combined total 2.65 acres. 2 homes in one. Lower level features 1 bedroom 2 bathrooms and upstairs main home has separate entrance with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located just across from Linville Falls Mountain Club which features a public golf course and have dinner at the Catawba Inn under new ownership. Short commute to Asheville, Linville Falls Winery, Linville Caverns, Linville Gorge, Banner Elk, Grandfather Mountain, Sugar Mountain, Beech Mountain Ski Resort, White Water Rafting, Area Concerts, Fine Dining, etc.