Built in the 1900's, this charming home is located in the heart of historic downtown Marion. Within 1 block to local eateries, entertainment, library, tennis courts and main street. Only 15 minutes to Lake James for biking, hiking, fishing, swimming. THE BEST LOCATION TO HAVE IT ALL! A wonderful covered front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Includes natural gas for downstairs heat, stove and hot water heater. Upgrades and improvements - mini splits for zoned heating and cooling upstairs, completely remodeled upstairs bathroom with restored claw foot tub, new dishwasher and garbage disposal, some new light fixtures, new blinds and a gorgeous back deck customized to match the front curved porch and railing which includes the hot tub to enjoy your evenings! A great entertaining space. Some newer plumbing and electrical over the past years. New outside lighting added to the shed and carport area. Crown molding added to the kitchen area. A MUST SEE! Call for your tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kitsbow, maker of premium cycling clothing and accessories in Old Fort, is partnering with Eagle Market Streets Development Corp., to purchase…
- Updated
And Old Fort man faces charges after an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, authorities said on Wednesday.
- Updated
Kitsbow, the Old Fort based maker of premium cycling clothing and accessories, was purchased by its employees with the help of a group of Nort…
Nebo Crossing to hold grand opening of new auditorium. Christian artist Brandon Heath to perform concert.
- Updated
Sunday morning, Nebo Crossing will celebrate the grand opening of its new auditorium named in memory of the church’s founder with a special se…
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
A young man from McDowell County recently graduated boot camp with honors and is set to have a promising career in the United States Navy.
- Updated
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 169 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 50 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and anoth…
- Updated
The U.S. Forest Service, the G5 Trail Collective and members of the Old Fort community will take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for start o…