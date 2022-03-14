 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $349,900

County living yet convenient to Marion & I-40. Remodeled brick home located on 5.31+/- unrestricted acres. This brick home consist of three bedrooms, three baths, rec room, bonus room, wic, large living room with fireplace, new wood laminated floors throughout, hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile shower, and soaking tub, new pex plumbing, electrical, heat pump, large deck, and carport. End of the road location with wooded acreage, garden spot, and creek. Unrestricted land so you can have horse, cattle, goats or small farm or space for additional home if desired and Mountain View’s just minutes from town and interstate. Owner broker.

