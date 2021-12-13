3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $325,000

HARD TO FIND--- This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath modular home with acreage. The home features a covered front porch, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Laundry Room off the Kitchen, Master Bedroom with bonus room, Master Bath and walk-in Closet on one side of the house and the other 2 Bedrooms and Bath on the other side of the house. Owner has installed hardwood floors in the Living Room and Hall. He replaced all the carpet with laminate vinyl. The house is sitting on acreage and there is another lot behind the house with additional acreage. There is a creek running through the land and an outbuilding for storage. Appears to be an off frame modular - Buyer agent to confirm.