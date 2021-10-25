Phenomenal transformation on this 1980 ranch style home. This home has it all. New addition of owners suite provides a large bedroom with breathtaking views of the mountains from your windows, large walk in closet, the owners bath is like a spa retreat with a custom shower and stand alone soaking tub. Two more bedrooms are on the other end of the home with an office and main bath. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout main living area, tile floors in laundry and both baths If that's not enough space you have a blank canvas in the basement with the potential to make it into the space you've been dreaming about. Large yard mostly fenced with fresh sewn grass seed under straw. Patio area just outside back door waiting for your grill or chairs by a fire pit to sit, relax and enjoy. Approximately 35 minutes to Asheville, 45 minutes to Hickory. Broker/Owner
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $297,500
