Fully remodeled charming home nestled in a country setting. The open concept floor plan offers a great space for entertaining. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home. This 1954 home has gone through a full transformation with a new metal roof, HVAC system, windows, septic, well pump, hardwood floors, and windows only to include some of the new items the new owner would enjoy. The fully improved kitchen includes new steel stainless appliances and granite countertops. The front deck offers a great space to enjoy the mountain scenery, the only thing missing is you!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $294,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
During the Christmas season last year, a McDowell County resident reportedly saw bright lights in the night sky.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less than three years on drug charges.
McDowell emergency workers respond to an industrial accident at Baxter Healthcare involving electricity
- Updated
Emergency officials responded to an accident at Baxter Healthcare Monday afternoon involving a reported electric shock.
- Updated
A crash that resulted in injuries for a Marion police officer is still being reviewed and the Marion Police Department is grateful to the pers…
- Updated
CHARLOTTE – A former Old Fort man and three Asheville men have been indicted in connection with the break-in of a Western North Carolina gun d…
- Updated
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating two wrecks that happened within 24 hours of each other and are the result of a driver traveling left …
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.
Avery deputies, one a fired Morganton cop, urged teen to shock herself with a Taser, indictments say
- Updated
NEWLAND — Two former Avery County deputies — one of whom was previously fired from his job as a police officer in Morganton — have been indicted on charges they encouraged a teenage girl to shock herself with a Taser.
- Updated
UPDATE: 7:30 pm, Feb. 2, 2022: Thomas Mark Barker has been located.
- Updated
The daughter of a Marion police officer is stepping up to help raise money for her father’s colleague who was injured in a fiery crash this pa…