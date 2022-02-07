3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $294,000

Fully remodeled charming home nestled in a country setting. The open concept floor plan offers a great space for entertaining. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home. This 1954 home has gone through a full transformation with a new metal roof, HVAC system, windows, septic, well pump, hardwood floors, and windows only to include some of the new items the new owner would enjoy. The fully improved kitchen includes new steel stainless appliances and granite countertops. The front deck offers a great space to enjoy the mountain scenery, the only thing missing is you!