Take a look at this beautiful home located in the peaceful Springdale Subdivision. The home is centrally located and on a easy care corner lot with state maintained road access, it is only minutes to downtown Marion, Lake James State Park and downtown Morganton. The home features single level living, spacious open living concept, perfect for entertaining guest, a covered porch on the front and additional deck on the rear of the home to enjoy the shade and privacy from the trees around the home. A two car garage allows for safe dry access to the home. Call today to view this one of a kind home with so much to enjoy!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $293,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
McDowell County Schools released this statement on Tuesday as a result of questions from WLOS. This is a developing story:
- Updated
At 1:20 p.m., emergency personnel were shutting down NC 226 North on the mountain in McDowell County after a tractor-trailer crash.
- Updated
Community leaders are reeling from a video allegedly showing a McDowell High School teacher making a racist comment in class.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
- Updated
The North Carolina Forest Service and the McDowell County Fire Marshal’s Office issued a burning ban Monday for McDowell County due to increas…
- Updated
Numerous fire officials and emergency personnel are responding to the forest fire on Pogue Mountain near Marion Tuesday afternoon. Crews worke…
- Updated
Mission Community Medicine Nebo welcomes the recent addition of Benjamin Poteat, nurse practitioner
On the day the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the future of abortion in America, both sides of the highly emotional debate made…
The McDowell High School Student Council Leadership Class and DECA Chapter will host its seventh annual Mr. MHS “Saturday Night Smackdown” pag…
North Carolina Forest Service and other emergency personnel continue working to contain the forest fire that broke out on Pogue Mountain Tuesd…