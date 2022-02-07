 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $289,900

Immaculately maintained one level living boasting high ceilings, hard wood flooring, master suite, walk-in closet, pantry. Rocking chair front porch AND screened front/side porch. Full, unfinished basement. Located on 3.5 acres with fire pit and tons of space. Brand New Heat Pump - June 2021. Valued at $7k.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics