Old meets new in this partially remodeled home on nearly two acres surrounded by natural fencing and a variety of flowering trees. Originally built in 1915, much of that antique charm remains, including 4 decorative fireplaces, beadboard on the walls, high ceilings, and original wood doors. The additions to the home include a spacious, bright kitchen, attractive skylights, an open entryway, a security system, and stylish pillars. The upstairs has a full bathroom, a third bedroom and a primary suite complete with a sitting area leading to a Juliet Balcony overlooking a peaceful koi pond with a waterfall. The suite also has a walk-through closet leading to an unfinished bathroom. The two-car insulated garage includes garage door openers and a 12x24 workshop in the back. This home would make a great primary residence or peaceful vacation home. MLS# 3835944, 7.97 acres behind home available also. Buy BOTH!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A local resident has submitted videos to The McDowell News of what appear to show something strange in the night sky.
- Updated
The man told troopers he thought people were trying to kill him.
- Updated
Rose Yates would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of her volunteer ministry.
Woman wanted in McDowell, 2 other counties nabbed on 19 warrants. More charges pending after larceny call
- Updated
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn last week with driving while his license was revoked. Cawthorn faces the charge after a traffic stop in Cleveland County on March 3, according to Sgt. Chris Knox, a patrol spokesman. Around 10:26 p.m., a trooper saw a 2019 Toyota drive left of center on U.S. 74B and pulled the vehicle over, Knox said in a written ...
- Updated
Do you know who did it?
- Updated
Whether or not you have an ax to grind, you can throw one at Heathens Den.
- Updated
McDowell County Little League held its annual draft day at Big League Camp last Saturday. Nearly 680 baseball and softball players were evalua…
NC 3-year-old died from a gunshot wound. She was found in an apartment where two others were killed.
- Updated
Brian Keith Moses, 54, is accused of killing Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.