3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $275,000

Beautiful Brick Ranch Home in a great neighborhood! Charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets for storage. Separate dining area with hardwood floors throughout the house. Three great bedrooms and roomy bath. Another 1100 sq ft in the partially finished basement that is heated with a wood stove. Lower ceilings in the basement so could not be included in over all sq footage. There you'll find a work room with standing tool box that goes with it and lots of space to be creative with, sewing room, office, lots of options. Laundry room is also downstairs. Home sits on a nice flat 1.21 acres with lots of shrubs, azaleas, and crepe myrtle surrounding the property. Enjoy the views from your front porch or roast marshmallows around your backyard fire pit. 2 car carport attached to the house. Only 5 minutes from Marion and 3 minutes from I 40. Brand new windows with a 25 yr warranty.

