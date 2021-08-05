West Marion area-If you want convenient yet country living-look no more. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is waiting just for you. The home has a 3 bedrooms, each with walk in closets, living room, dining room/kitchen w-island & solid countertops. You can spend your evenings on the covered front porch w-mountain views overlooking the level front yard in addition to a covered deck overlooking the back. The home sits on 4.52+/- acres has cleared and wooded land allowing for expansion, a small farm, gardening, livestock or whatever you heart desires. You also have a outbuilding/workshop. You are convenient to Marion & I-40. Endless possibilities with this property. Schedule your appointment to see before it's gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $269,900
