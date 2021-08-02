3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $269,800

Pleasant View Estates-Pleasant Gardens area-3 BR, 2BA home with a desirable divided floor plan with large rooms throughout. The home features large kitchen w room for a table/chairs and a builtin desk, an room adjoining the the kitchen that can be additional dining or an office, in addition the the living room you have a bonus room that could be used as a den, exercise room, rec room or whatever you desire and a 1 car garage. The nice covered front porch offers great mountain views from the .74+/- corner lot, a wood rail fence, a back deck along with a nice fire-pit area for entertaining. Convenient location to schools, town, Lake James, Old Fort & more.