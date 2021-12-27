 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $267,900

LOCATION! LOCATION! Only 1 mile from I-40 to Asheville/Hickory and 2 miles from bustling historic downtown Marion, this fantastic home awaits its new owner! The home is nestled in a nice neighborhood, near the local hospital, , Walmart, restaurants, and shopping...yet WITHOUT CITY TAXES! The lot offers a large yard with added wooded privacy, an outbuilding, and ample parking. The main level boasts 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a laundry room, kitchen, dining room, living/sitting room, and a huge family room. There are original hardwood floors, as well as new vinyl plank flooring. The basement has the perfect finished bed/bonus/man cave with its own kitchen, bar, and full bath...as well as new vinyl plank flooring. There is also another heated bonus area, as well as a workshop/storage room. Convenient interior and exterior basement access. New roof and heat pump in 2012. This home is a MUST-SEE and won't last long in today's market...Schedule your showing today!!

