Welcome home! This home has an open kitchen-living room with plenty of space. The bonus room could be used as an exercise room or add a pool table! The bonus room also has a doggy door that goes outside to a large fenced in yard. Location is convenient to I-40 for easy access for commuting to Asheville , Hickory or Charlotte. Located in beautiful McDowell County, the gateway to the mountains. Also home to Lake James, for boating, fishing and water sports. The property features a 30x30 block garage with garage door, power and water! Also, power is available behind the home where a separate mobile home was used as a rental. The roof and the hvac has recently been replaced. There are many updates to this home. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $260,000
