3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $259,900

Country living and privacy while being convenient to I-40 & shopping. Located in the Sugar Hill area- this nice custom built 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with nice covered front porch sits on top of a knoll with a nice large yard overlooking your small orchard and large garden spot. The home has pre-finished hardwoods, carpet & linoleium flooring along with a newer metal roof and heat pump. On the 2.52 acres you also have a large 40 x 24 block garage/workshop with 2 covered attached sheds, new well, garden spot, orchard, 2 car carport, a storage building with a boat storage shed attached.

