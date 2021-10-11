Lovely and Move-in Ready brick home in nice neighborhood. Centrally located between Lake James and Downtown Marion. This Brick ranch features mature Landscaping along with several Japanese Maples, Hosta plants, Various Perennials, Fig Tree, Wild Flowers and more! You'll be delighted to discover the multi-seasonal bursts of color! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths all on one level. Kitchen was updated in past 10 years with Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Kitchen Aid Appliances and Tile flooring. Also within same time frame was a New roof, New septic lines. Enclosed Sunroom overlooks fenced back yard and offers plenty of privacy.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $250,000
