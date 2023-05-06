Brand new 2023 Clayton manufactured home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths ready for you to move in. This home comes with an open floor plan, eat in kitchen with large island, great family room, beautiful main bedroom with en-suite and large walk-in closet. Come enjoy the summer with your massive semi wrap around deck, overlooking your fenced in back yard a great place for the kids or the pets to play. Warranty in place for all appliances. One year manufacturer warranty on home.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $245,900
