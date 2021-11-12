Recently remodeled by TradeswomenAmerica and soon to be on the TV show Love This Reno: come take a look at this MOVE-IN READY home. Includes full-sized basement to be used as a mother-in-law suite or rental. Come see the BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Highlights:*high-end brand new kitchen with GRANITE ISLAND & COUNTERS, new appliances, luxury faucet, BRAND NEW HVAC system*completely remodeled interior*fully upgraded electric*hardwood and tile throughout*attached garage*SECURITY includes keyless front door entry*PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED exterior with mature fruit trees, maples and ivy trellises* patio & pool for grillin’ & chillin, fire pit, gazebo, and more (negotiable) * ONLY a short drive to Asheville/Lake James ** This is COUNTRY LIVING NEXT TO THE CITY. Come see what this turnkey home with beautiful views has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $240,000,000
