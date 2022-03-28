 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,900

This charming home is move-in ready! Brick and wood covered 3 bedroom & 1 bath ranch home is located in a quiet neighborhood on a level parcel. Very Rare find in this market, no HOA and no repairs needed. Hardwood flooring throughout the home w/tile in the kitchen and bathroom. New rook in 2019. Privacy fence for the back yard and located minutes from I-40.

