 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,900

Perched up high on Magnificent Linville Mountain in Oconee Falls. This 3 BR 1 Bath home has been upgraded and ready to move into. The home is served by private well and septic. Surrounded by lush mountain trees and shrubs with a convenient location to the town of Marion and a short drive to Asheville, Boone, Johnson City, TN and all High Country Activities. Private yet accessible. The POA is $450 a year.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Titans named All-State
Sports News

3 Titans named All-State

  • Updated

Notice came late, but it came just the same for three McDowell High baseball players who were named to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Ass…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics