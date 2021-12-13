3 Bedroom/2 Bath ranch style home on +/- 1.36 acres with privacy. The large home has everything you could want and is ready to move your family in.The interior of the home has a huge living room and den/dining room with a wood burning fireplace. You can set this large open room up a number of ways to suit your needs. The kitchen is fully equipped with an island and neat stovetop niche. Step into the laundry room hidden behind cabinetry. The master bedroom has a large ensuite bath boasting double sinks, shower, and soaking tub. Great walk in closet completes the ensuite. There are 2 additional bedrooms and second bath to complete the interior. New laminate flooring throughout. The property outside has two new decks and a double carport and storage shed. This 2007 home has a new metal roof, completed in November 2021.The home is in a great location just off interstate 40, close to downtown Marion and the lake with an easy commute to Asheville or Morganton.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three people in McDowell County face multiple drug charges, authorities said Tuesday.
Crews were at the scene of a crash on I-40 Wednesday morning involving a tractor trailer and a minivan, according to emergency radio traffic.
- Updated
A Marion man is accused of a sex act with a child, authorities said Wednesday.
- Updated
On Tuesday, the Marion City Council unanimously agreed to purchase the Fifth Third Bank building in order to preserve its iconic cupola, which…
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday evening to vote on new agenda items and discuss building plans.
- Updated
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the McDowell High School Student Council Leadership class and DECA chapter hosted the seventh annual Mr. MHS pageant at E…
- Updated
If you have something to sell or if you enjoy online bidding, then Bigfoot Auction Co. in Marion is ready to help you get a good deal.
- Updated
A Shelby woman has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Hickory. His body was found at Preston Ridge apartments last weekend.
Commentary: I watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” each year. And each year it seems wiser, deeper and more prophetic.