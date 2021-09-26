3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,900

Great first time buyer home offering 3 bedrooms, 1 bath , brick rancher located in desirable Lake Tahoma area. Convenient to hiking, camping, fishing. Interior offers hardwood floors in hallway and bedrooms, vinyl in kitchen and bathroom. Per seller hardwood flooring under carpet in living room. Drive in basement. There is a double car carport for parking plus a double door storage/utility building in back that could be used as a shop. Level yard in front with mature trees in back yard. Minutes from downtown Marion and shopping and only 30 minutes to Asheville.