Perched up high on Magnificent Linville Mountain in Oconee Falls. This 3 BR 1 Bath home has been upgraded and ready to move into. The home is served by private well and septic. Surrounded by lush mountain trees and shrubs with a convenient location to the town of Marion and a short drive to Asheville, Boone, Johnson City, TN and all High Country Activities. Private yet accessible. The home is possibly a doublewide. The POA is $450 a year.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,900
