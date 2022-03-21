3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,900

Perched up high on Magnificent Linville Mountain in Oconee Falls. This 3 BR 1 Bath home has been upgraded and ready to move into. The home is served by private well and septic. Surrounded by lush mountain trees and shrubs with a convenient location to the town of Marion and a short drive to Asheville, Boone, Johnson City, TN and all High Country Activities. Private yet accessible. The home is possibly a doublewide. The POA is $450 a year.