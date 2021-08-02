Come home to this lovely 3 bed, 1 bath home nestled on a lovely landscaped hill with mature trees. With 3 well-proportioned bedrooms, an open living and dining room concept, and galley style kitchen; this home is well-suited for a small family or first-time homebuyer. The backyard is peacefully tranquil with the forested woods behind a stonewall and patio area for entertaining. Sit on the front porch while enjoying the cool air and beautiful sunset - letting the day's cares fade away. A $650 home warranty is included at the buyer's discretion. Schedule a showing today - this home will be gone before you know it!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,500
