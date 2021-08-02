 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $189,900

12 Nancy Tolley St Marion, NC $189,900. Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with full basement intown Marion. Convenient to all the charm that the foothills town of Marion has to offer. Home has refresh paint, new floor covering, new cabinets and hardware, new stainless steel Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, & Microwave, new light fixtures & fans, plumbing fixtures, and farmhouse style closet doors!

