Located on the West Marion / Sugar Hill area and conveniently located to I-40, the City of Marion; along with all amenities of restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and plenty more... This single family home features: 1,196 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a well equipped kitchen, on demand tankless hot water tank, family room and dining room, 2 fireplaces, some originally doors with the crystal door knobs. Outside of the home features: 0.84 approx acres of level land, mature landscaping, fig trees and blueberry bushes, 2 car carport and a spacious outside building with attached 1 car garage. Ask for the list of homes most recent updates and improvements!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $185,500
