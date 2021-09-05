 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $170,000

Priced reduce on this Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath brick rancher with some recent updates and remolding done. Some features are large rooms, hardwood floors throughout most of the home, nice front lawn with beautiful big trees for plenty of shade and back has plenty of room to relax and enjoy day and large outbuilding. Carport has plenty of room to be used for grilling or turn it all into a nice patio with parking in other area. 5 Minutes to Lake James and downtown Marion, approx. 20 minutes to Morganton and 30 minutes to Asheville. Call today to schedule a viewing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics