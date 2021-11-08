 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900

Nice Upscale 2014 Year Model 1140 Sq Ft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Manufactured Home. Central Heat and Air via/Electric Heat Pump. Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Main Bath w/His and Hers Vanity, Tub/Shower Combo, Walk in Closet. Finished Drywall, New Floor Covering and Paint T/O. Range Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Well and Septic. 5.51 Acres.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McDowell Pets of the Week
Local News

McDowell Pets of the Week

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics