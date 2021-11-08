Nice Upscale 2014 Year Model 1140 Sq Ft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Manufactured Home. Central Heat and Air via/Electric Heat Pump. Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Main Bath w/His and Hers Vanity, Tub/Shower Combo, Walk in Closet. Finished Drywall, New Floor Covering and Paint T/O. Range Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Well and Septic. 5.51 Acres.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The old Hotel James in downtown Marion has a new owner who plans to transform the landmark building into a place to live as well for small bus…
Here is a link to the North Carolina Board of Elections website for races in McDowell County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and results will show u…
Incumbents win additional terms in Marion and Old Fort elections. Chet Effler is a new council member.
- Updated
Based on the unofficial results, incumbents in the Marion and Old Fort elections were easily re-elected to additional terms while a newcomer w…
- Updated
Based on the unofficial results, incumbents in the Marion and Old Fort elections were easily re-elected to additional terms and Chet Effler wi…
- Updated
Today, voters in Marion and Old Fort can go to the polls and select their leaders.
- Updated
Practice is in full swing for the 2021-22 high school basketball season. Photographer Josh Davis captured these images of some early season pr…
- Updated
Located at 32 E. Main St., Mission Community Medicine Old Fort will close its doors next month but it will later reopen as Old Fort Family Med…
In April, I wrote this about a discovery while mowing:
Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and …
- Updated
Crystal Kelly is a mom, a rocker, a physical therapist, a swimmer and a 38-year-old woman living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.