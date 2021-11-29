 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $154,900

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with end of the road privacy and no restrictions. Property includes a chicken coop, storage shed and a carport. A survey is being completed this week to determine the size of the parcel. It will be at least 1+ acre. The well is shared however this property has it's own pump. This property is a portion of deed book 1359 pg 684 and will be determined by the new survey

