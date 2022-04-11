Coming soon. Make your showing appointment for March 29th. Highest and Best due by 3/30 @ 3:00 pm The seller is currently having it painted, pressure washed and adding fresh mulch to be move in ready! The home features an open concept with the living room and kitchen for a great flow when entertaining. A small sunroom is off the kitchen area which could also be used for a dining room is listed as additional NHL square footage. The half bath offers a combination laundry. A large newer full bathroom is located near the 2 bedroom with an extra size large closet. The front yard is already fenced and could easily be added on. Low maintenance & upkeep with the vinyl siding. The storage basement is a great place for your lawn equipment. Very conveniently located to downtown historic Marion and approx. 15 minutes to Lake James. This could be your first time homebuyer or retirement home or investment. Yours to choose! Visit McDowellChamber.com for info about our lovely county.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $153,000
