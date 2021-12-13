3 BEDROOM ON +/- 1.46 ACRE SITE - Ranch home in a grassed and rolling +/- 1.46 acre site. This home has all the options you want at a great price. The interior offers an open and bright floor plan. One interior highlight is the great room with gas fireplace, all open to the dining room and fully equipped kitchen. The other highlight and focal point of the interior is the large owner suite with newly remodeled ensuite bath with tub plus shower. The other end of the home has the additional bedrooms and bathroom. The grounds have a storage shed, front deck, back deck, and double carport. This 2001 home is located in Nebo and super close to Lake James, this home is an easy commute to downtown Marion or downtown Nebo.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $150,000
