3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $139,000

Doublewide manufactured home sitting on 1.29 acres with 3 BR/2BA very nicely updated. Home is currently rented (do not disturb tenant). Very convenient to Marion.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Doublewide manufactured home sitting on 1.29 acres with 3 BR/2BA very nicely updated. Home is currently rented (do not disturb tenant). Very convenient to Marion.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Old Fort fire community is mourning the loss of one of its own.
On Tuesday, the Marion City Council adopted changes to the city’s rules which specify how tattoo parlors and body piercing shops can open for …
A Marion man has been sentenced to prison for sex crimes, including paying to watch a livestream of abuse of children overseas, authorities sa…
UPDATE, JAN. 20: Jonathan McCarson has been located.
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
Whether it was baseball or serving the people of McDowell County, Gale Wade was always a valuable team player.
It only takes a spark to get a fire going.
McDowell County continued to dig out from Winter Storm Izzy on Tuesday while emergency officials monitored the forecast for more winter weathe…
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.