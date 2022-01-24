 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $139,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $139,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $139,000

Doublewide manufactured home sitting on 1.29 acres with 3 BR/2BA very nicely updated. Home is currently rented (do not disturb tenant). Very convenient to Marion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics