3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $100,000

3 BEDROOM ON +/- .50 ACRE SITE - This home has all the options you want at a great price. The interior offers an open and bright floor plan. One interior highlight is the great room with fireplace, all open to the dining room and kitchen. The other highlight and focal point of the interior is the large owner suite with ensuite bath with tub plus shower. The other end of the home has the additional bedrooms and bathroom. The grounds have a nice wood back deck with mountain views. This 1994 home is located approx 1/2 between Marion and Old Fort making it an easy commute to downtown Marion, Old Fort or Asheville.