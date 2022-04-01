3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $1,380,000

Welcome to your own privately gated estate overlooking the pristine waters of Lake James. Enjoy morning coffee on your front porch while taking in the sunrise over the lake. Once inside, the one-level, open-concept home captures the ideal balance of luxury and comfort with 100-year-old original barn doors, a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace, 5-in white oak flooring and 20-foot vaulted ceilings with whitewashed hand-finished plank boards and beam accents. The chef's kitchen offers quartz countertops, 36-in Thor gas oven/range, and an oversized island perfect for entertaining. Cookout or relax on the screened-in back porch while taking in mountain views of Dobson's Knob and your large, level yard. The primary suite provides unobstructed lake views, a large marble shower, double vanities, and ample closet space. This unique property is not a part of any subdivision and is not subject to any HOA dues. Boat slips and public access ramps are conveniently located at Bear Creek Marina.