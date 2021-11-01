PURE ORIGINAL LITTLE SWITZERLAND: A Picturesque Piece of History, CIRCA 1919. If you love original pristine patina bead board walls and 12' ceilings, original windows and woodwork, two stone fireplaces and a covered Front Porch with Charm!! This home is for YOU! Original home built by Rogers /Coker of Society Hill, SC with all the charm and style of wealthy construction. Second homeowners were owners of the Girls Camp Glen Laurel. The landscaping of this terraced flat yard is covered with native Rhododendron & Boxwoods with stone walls and trails that wind thru the grounds where years of wildflowers and native perennials were enjoyed. Just walking thru the home you can feel the History and Charm and Character that oozes through out. A protected most desired Southern View of Linville Ridge and Table Rock can be seen from the porch and grounds. You must visit the home to enjoy the entire estate. Come and experience the History of Little Switzerland from this wonderful place!
3 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $699,700
