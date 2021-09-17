 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $648,700

LITTLE SWITZERLAND GENTLEMAN'S MINI-FARM! PEACEFUL and COMPLETE 3BR/3BA custom farmhouse, established pasture w/electric fence, separate well for animal water,4 Bay+ Carport, 3 Bay Metal Shed for farm equipment and hay stg, 2 Greenhouses, 2 Bay Garage-Workshop, Tool Shed with 2 sided wood storage, Metal Bldg for Feed Storage, Outdoor Wood Furnace, Huge Firepit, Hot Tub for 6, Covered Grill & Smoker Room, native foliage & flowers enhance the park-like yard with huge fenced dog area. Gas fireplace in living & Basement has a wood burning insert in fireplace. Heating, cooling and backup systems for all seasons, complete with a whole house back-up generator. The basement has a 3 room living quarters which is great for guest or farm help living. A canning room & storage. Fitness gym area. The main custom bath is unique & features a jacuzzi tub for total relaxation. Covered Outdoor Enjoyment. WITH A VIEW TOO! A WOMAN WOULD LOVE TO OWN this Gentleman's Creation with HER in mind! A MUST SEE!

