THE LITTLE SWITZERLAND VIEW that everyone WANTS! Paved drive leads to home nestled in trees with total privacy. Inside a custom spiral staircase connects all three levels: LOWER: Den/Billiard/Game Room, Full Bath, Laundry, Bedroom and Overflow Sleeping. MAIN: PIVOTS-AROUND Kitchen, Dining Area with a wall of Vaulted Windows and Ceiling, hardwood floors, Stone Wood Burning Fireplace that reaches the pinnacle of the room. Huge Living Area and sitting/TV Entertainment area, Full Bedroom, Full Bath. Wrap-around Trek Composite Deck with stainless steel wire rail system with HOT TUB to enjoy star gazing romantic nights.THE LITTLE SWITZERLAND SOUTHERN VIEW: Linville Ridge, Lake James, South Mountain Range (40 miles away), Woods Mtn, Mt. Mitchell & The Black Mountain Range - ALL FROM YOUR DECK! LOFT: has an eclectic original Full Bath and Bedroom that overlooks the Great Room Below. Drive circles house and has a unique crows nest to enjoy private moments with your SPECIAL SOMEONE! PROVEN VRBO
3 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $634,000
