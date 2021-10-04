3 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $397,000

REMEMBER GRANDMA'S HOUSE? We just listed it! Heritage Family Country Home and only 3 miles to the Village of Little Switzerland. Room to grow in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an extra large kitchen just made for family meals. Enter from the double carport to an extra large mud-utility room. Then step into the breakfast nook which shares the country kitchen with a beautiful black and chrome TODD wood cook stove. It's a Mountain Tradition to have wood cookstove for back-up! The Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space, with a Jenn-Aire Cooktop and Oven. The centrally located living room creates cheer with its fireplace and sliding doors to the covered rock patio with a gorgeous mountain view. There is a partial concrete basement which you can enter from inside the kitchen & outside entrance which also has storage for lawn and farm equipment and a with a large window to start your seedlings for that South facing garden. The owners says ANYTHING will grow and flourish here. There is a separate large two story MANCAVE,/WORKSHOP/LOFT that has plenty of room for equipment, tools, and dry storage. A fabulous find Little Switzerland 10 Acres! Barn Cat can Convey!?!