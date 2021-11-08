3 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $389,000

Feels secluded and yet right in the HEART of LITTLE SWITZERLAND and within walking distance to the shops and restaurants. There are few restrictions, so perfect for short term rentals and parking your RV. Paved road is motorcycle friendly too. The best part is that this is ONE LEVEL LIVING, which is so rare in a mountain home. Three beds/two baths. Owners' suite has private bathroom and generous closet. Two bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bath. Two fireplaces for those cozy romantic evenings. Outside living is abundant with both covered and uncovered decks that overlook the Blue Ridge Parkway. Meadow above is ripe with both possibilities, and apple trees. Winter views. Detached garage. Own a piece of Little Switzerland history, as this house was built on the site of beloved postmaster, Reid Queen's original homestead.