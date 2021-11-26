3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

The WOW FACTOR will leave you speechless the minute you walk in the door! This stunning home on Shumont Lake in Rumbling Bald features a huge open floor plan with high ceilings, main and lower-level Gas Fireplaces, Cherry Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops. The primary bedroom featured deck access along with two closets and en glass walk-in shower and a huge tub. Enjoy the spacious lower-level den/rec room with a wet bar or enjoy the view from the screened in porch. There's also lot storage, a huge workshop on the lower level and a private dock.