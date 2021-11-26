 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

The WOW FACTOR will leave you speechless the minute you walk in the door! This stunning home on Shumont Lake in Rumbling Bald features a huge open floor plan with high ceilings, main and lower-level Gas Fireplaces, Cherry Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops. The primary bedroom featured deck access along with two closets and en glass walk-in shower and a huge tub. Enjoy the spacious lower-level den/rec room with a wet bar or enjoy the view from the screened in porch. There's also lot storage, a huge workshop on the lower level and a private dock.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

Walk into the mud/laundry room to an open kitchen that offers a spacious area with a bar for entertaining that is connected to an even larger …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics