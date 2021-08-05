 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $99,500

Owner will consider seller financing or rent to own. Very, very secluded setting with approximately 11.39 acres located in the Hills of Home Subdivision in Lake Lure. Dwelling is a double wide mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Small creek on the property, some steep terrain, mature hardwood trees, and abundant wildlife. Double wide is needing some updates/repairs and being sold "as is".

