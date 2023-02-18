Inside Guard Gate of Rumbling Bald Resort, on Lake Lure. No HOA Dues, (Can join if desired.) Furnished, Like New, Log Sided, Chalet Home, Wrap around decking, over looking the Bald Mountain Golf Course, 12th Green. Mountain Views, Winter Lake Views, Soaring T/G ceiling, Walkout Finished Retreat, Great Rental income potential or home, 2 in 1! 3 Master Suitets, plus Loft Bedroom, and Den, 3 full, 1 half bathroom, Gas Log, Stone fireplace, Hardwood Floors,LVP, Carpet, Ranai tankless water Heater, Generator, Hot tub, Jacuzzi Tub, Gas Log Stone Fireplace, Granite And Hickory Cabinet Kitchen, with Stone Backsplash. Gas Stove, 2 Laundry Rooms, Shed, Furnished, Community Golf Courses, Restaurants, Beach, Spa, Boat Rental's, Pools, and more! Golf Carts Allowed Motorcycles Not Allowed Tours are Welcomed!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $929,000
